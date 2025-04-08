Builder ramps up sales for 1,850-home development

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lennar Corp. has announced the grand opening of its massive active-adult development in Lancaster County.
The Miami-based homebuilder is ramping up sales efforts at Roselyn, a project along U.S. 521 expected to include around 1,860 homes upon full buildout.
Lennar is holding a grand opening event on May 17 for interested homebuyers.
The homes — which are restricted to buyers ages 55 and older — are priced from the mid-$300,000s to low $600,000s.
Lennar has completed construction on six model homes at Roselyn. Floorplans there range from 1,300 to 3,500 square feet.
