TRACKING SNOW: Chance of snow in Charlotte this weekend increasing

CHARLOTTE — “Well, friends, it’s not over yet,“ says Severe Weather Center 9 Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

We’re tracking the chance of snow in Charlotte this weekend, just a week after a winter storm left piles of ice that are still lingering on Wednesday.

Our guidance continues to come more and more into agreement that at least some snow will fall over the Charlotte area.

Some models are way more aggressive than others, so it is way too early to talk accumulations, but whatever falls will certainly stick in these cold temperatures.

OK Snow fans...time to start getting excited! Still too early to talk accumulations...some model predictions look out of line. But confidence is on the up that the kids will be playing in the snow this weekend! pic.twitter.com/EUqLdh1IfW — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) January 28, 2026

At this time, we’re looking for snow to fire up Friday night in the Mountains and start moving toward Charlotte Saturday morning. It has the potential to continue for most of the day Saturday.

Based on this kind of pattern, we usually can see 1-3″ out of this but if it lasts longer, then the snow totals could be higher. That is why it is way to early to tell at this point, friends.

In the meantime, we can tell you that it is looking more and more likely that snow will fall in North Carolina.

