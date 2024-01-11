Local

TIMELINE: Dangerous storms to impact Carolinas Friday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

Channel 9 Threat Tracker for Friday, Jan. 11, 2024

CHARLOTTE — Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday and Channel 9 meteorologist John Ahrens has provided a timeline of this system.

Charlotte Weather Conditions

The main threats will be gusty winds, lightning, and the possibility of a quick spin-up tornado.

Rain will not get going until around lunchtime.

Storm timeline:

  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: A steady rain moves in. Winds pick up to 20+ mph
  • 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.: More powerful storms will try to break through
  • 9 p.m.: Conditions will settle down

Highs on Friday will be around 60 degrees.

Conditions clear up for the weekend.

Watch the latest forecast in the video below.

Thursday evening's forecast


