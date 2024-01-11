TIMELINE: Dangerous storms to impact Carolinas Friday

CHARLOTTE — Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday and Channel 9 meteorologist John Ahrens has provided a timeline of this system.
The main threats will be gusty winds, lightning, and the possibility of a quick spin-up tornado.
Rain will not get going until around lunchtime.
Storm timeline:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: A steady rain moves in. Winds pick up to 20+ mph
- 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.: More powerful storms will try to break through
- 9 p.m.: Conditions will settle down
While we don't expect history to repeat itself, some of these storms will have some muscle tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NacRoGFmJo— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) January 11, 2024
Highs on Friday will be around 60 degrees.
Conditions clear up for the weekend.
Watch the latest forecast in the video below.
©2024 Cox Media Group