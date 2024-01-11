TIMELINE: Dangerous storms to impact Carolinas Friday

CHARLOTTE — Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday and Channel 9 meteorologist John Ahrens has provided a timeline of this system.

The main threats will be gusty winds, lightning, and the possibility of a quick spin-up tornado.

Rain will not get going until around lunchtime.

Storm timeline:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: A steady rain moves in. Winds pick up to 20+ mph

A steady rain moves in. Winds pick up to 20+ mph 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.: More powerful storms will try to break through

More powerful storms will try to break through 9 p.m.: Conditions will settle down

While we don't expect history to repeat itself, some of these storms will have some muscle tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NacRoGFmJo — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) January 11, 2024

Highs on Friday will be around 60 degrees.

Conditions clear up for the weekend.

Watch the latest forecast in the video below.

Thursday evening's forecast with Meteorologist John Ahrens





