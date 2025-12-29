Tractor-trailer crash causes major backup on I-77 in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE — A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing a major backup on Interstate 77 South in Huntersville Monday.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene around 10:30 a.m. The video shows the trailer smashed in the front as firefighters and hazmat clean up a fuel spill.

Cars could be seen backed up for miles starting just past the Gilead Road exit, approaching Hambright Road.

Channel 9 is asking if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

