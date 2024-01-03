Tractor-trailer flips in Union County, blocking highway for hours

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer flipped on a Union County highway Wednesday afternoon, blocking it for several hours.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 218 was closed just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The truck flipped near Burnsville Road, between the Anson County-Union County line.





Deputies said while crews worked on the extensive cleanup, the highway was expected to remain closed until about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities cautioned drivers about delays in the area and asked them to detour from the area.

No further information was released.

