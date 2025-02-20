Traffic stop in Gaston County ends with crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A traffic stop that began in Gaston County ended with a crash in Mecklenburg County early Thursday morning.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito was on Interstate 485 near Wilkinson Boulevard just before 4 a.m. where she saw several patrol cars with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Our photographer also spotted a Lowell Police Department vehicle on the back of a tow truck.

Gaston Communications told Channel 9 an officer tried to stop a driver in Gaston County and it ended in a crash in west Charlotte around 2:30 a.m.

The car ended up over a hill near the I-485 ramp. By 4 a.m., that car was towed from the scene.

Channel 9 reached out to MEDIC and they referred us to CMPD.

We also contacted the Lowell Police Department Thursday morning to get more information about what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

