North Charlotte interstate leaves four injured, 3 lanes closed

CHARLOTTE — Three lanes wereclosed on Interstate 85 after a crash left four with serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

Medic and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-85 mile marker 41 heading south near W Sugar Creek Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Four involved had serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

Lane closures began around 1:40 p.m., with three lane closures. Lanes were reopened around 6:10 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No further information has been provided.

