Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 suspects in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County deputies arrested two suspects on Saturday after discovering illegal substances and a handgun during a traffic stop on Salisbury Highway. The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine and 26 grams of fentanyl.

Sheriff Darren Campbell of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies from the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team received a tip from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle potentially involved in illegal activities. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted, leading to the discovery of significant amounts of illegal drugs and cash.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies found approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine and about 26 grams of fentanyl, in addition to a large amount of cash and a handgun, the sheriff said. All evidence was collected and secured for further investigation.

John Harry Mueller, 39 and Megan Grace Stackable, 26, both residents of Nebo, North Carolina, were taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

The two were charged with multiple felonies including trafficking fentanyl by possession and transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

A magistrate issued no bond for the suspects.

