Traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, heroin; woman arrested

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop in Iredell County led to the arrest of Susan Carol Montgomery, 56, after deputies discovered methamphetamine, heroin, and Xanax hidden in her truck.

An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her car over on Wilkesboro Highway, knowing Montgomery did not have a valid driver’s license. During the stop, the deputy suspected Montgomery of transporting illegal drugs, prompting another deputy and his K-9 partner, Aida, to assist. Aida indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Susan Carol Montgomery

Sheriff Darren Campbell reported that the deputies found approximately 66.7 grams of methamphetamine, 2.49 grams of heroin, nine Xanax pills, several drug pipes, and a digital scale hidden inside the truck.

Her charges include:

Felony trafficking methamphetamine

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Felony maintaining a dwelling / vehicle for a controlled substance

Felony possession of a schedule i controlled substance

Misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Montgomery was taken into custody and brought before Magistrate Watkins. She was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center and held without bond due to outstanding charges.

VIDEO: Teen accused of intentionally setting mobile home on fire in Iredell County