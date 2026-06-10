Traffic stop on Salisbury Highway results in felony drug arrest

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop on Salisbury Highway led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on felony drug charges.

On June 3, deputies pulled over a 2012 Toyota at the intersection of Salisbury Highway and Third Creek Road.

During the initial search, deputies found two pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

A more thorough search followed, and deputies said they found 5.58 grams of methamphetamine on 44‑year‑old Vincent Cornelius Jones.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where a magistrate charged him with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $10,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

The driver, Tina Ann Sweet, 52, and another passenger, Phillip Bradley Maddox, 53, were each issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones has an extensive criminal record. He is currently on probation for felony drug offenses.

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