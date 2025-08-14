Traffic stop uncovers meth trafficking from Charlotte to Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 77 led to the arrest of Peyton Seth Shortridge, 31, of Harmony, after deputies discovered 44 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, the sheriff said.

Peyton Seth Shortridge (ICSO)

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team conducted the stop, and K-9 Levi indicated the presence of narcotics, prompting a search of the vehicle, the sheriff said.

The methamphetamine found in Shortridge’s car was determined to be transported from Charlotte to Iredell County, indicating potential drug trafficking activities.

Shortridge has been charged with drug trafficking, and Magistrate Thompson has ordered no bond, meaning Shortridge will remain in custody while awaiting trial, the sheriff said.

“The work of our ACE Team and (K-9 units) plays a vital role in protecting the people of Iredell County. Their dedication and skill safeguard lives and strengthen the safety of our community,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said. “I commend their commitment and the outstanding results they continue to deliver, removing illegal substances and those who profit from them from our streets.”

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to combat drug trafficking in the region.

