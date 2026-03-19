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Federal workers impacted by shutdown can get free lunches at local nonprofits

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
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By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse are giving free lunches to federal workers impacted by the partial government shutdown starting Thursday.

Workers can stop by the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Samaritan’s Purse is also offering meals at its Airlift Response Center in Greensboro.

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Organizers say the program will stay in place seven days a week until the shutdown ends.

You must have a valid government ID to get a free meal.

During the last government shutdown in November, the groups served around 2,800 free lunches to federal staff.

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