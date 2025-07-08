Local

Tree falls on powerline, causes fire in Mount Holly home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A woman in Mount Holly said her home was destroyed Sunday after a tree fell on a powerline and caught fire.

Mary Michael said the lights flickered at her home on Hoover Street then went off, which was about the same time a tree hit a powerline and caught fire two houses away.

She said she stepped outside and realized flames were coming from of the attic and basement.

“If we have been in bed a few hours later, we wouldn’t have made it out. Thank God,” said Mark Michael, a victim.

Everything else in the home was damaged.

She and her husband had just packed an RV for a three-week vacation, which is where they will stay until the home is repaired.

