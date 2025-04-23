Tree removal closes multiple streets in Dilworth

DILWORTH, N.C. — Drivers in Dilworth were told to expect street closures for tree removal Wednesday.

Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor reports crews closed Worthington Avenue between Dilworth Road East and Charlotte Drive.

Lyndhurst Avenue was also closed between Kingston Avenue and East Boulevard.

All lanes were scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m.

We’ll have the latest on impacts to traffic in the area throughout the afternoon.

Stay with wsoctv.com for the latest.

WATCH BELOW: Worried tariffs could mean higher car prices? How to make your ride last

Worried tariffs could mean higher car prices? How to make your ride last

©2025 Cox Media Group