Trial begins for man accused of firing at officers during Chesterfield County standoff

PAGELAND, S.C. — A man accused of firing at law enforcement officers during a 12-hour standoff in August 2024 faced a jury in Chesterfield County on Tuesday.

Kenneth Bragg is accused in the standoff, which happened after a reported argument outside a fitness center in Pageland, South Carolina.

Chesterfield County Deputy Matthew Taylor Griffin testified Tuesday about the shooting and the subsequent standoff on Sale Barn Lane. Prosecutors say Bragg fired at officers both at the gym and later at his residence before barricading himself inside the home for half a day.

Chesterfield County Deputy Griffin was one of the officers dispatched to the scene in August 2024. He testified Tuesday about the initial response to the fitness center.

“We were dispatched to the gym,” Griffin said.

According to police, the incident began when Bragg engaged in an argument with his estranged wife outside the gym. Investigators said Bragg eventually fired shots at a Pageland police officer before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Griffin told jurors he made the decision to travel to the suspect’s residence following the first shooting.

“My thought was I was gonna go cover the house until we knew what the next step would be,” Griffin said.

During the trial, prosecutors presented dashcam video showing Griffin as he arrived at the home. Griffin testified that Bragg opened fire on his patrol car as he rolled up to the property.

“The bullets started coming through the windshield that’s when I got my gun and shot back,” Griffin said.

Bragg then locked himself inside a house on Sale Barn Lane. Law enforcement officials said he remained inside the residence for 12 hours before the standoff concluded.

Griffin testified that the shooting has had a lasting effect on him.

The defense attorney representing Bragg declined to comment on the case Tuesday afternoon.

Testimony concluded for the day on Tuesday. The trial is scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning.

