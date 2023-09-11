Trial expected to begin for woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The trial for a woman accused of shooting and killing a coworker in Hickory is expected to begin Monday.

Tangela Parker is accused of killing Michelle Marlowa at TCS Designs in January 2021.

Tangela and her husband, Eric Parker, then became the focus of a nationwide search after being on the run for six months.

The couple was eventually found in a home in Phoenix, Arizona, after changing their names and appearance.

Tangela Parker has been charged with murder. She pled not guilty earlier this year.

