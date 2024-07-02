Troopers: Chase ends in deadly crash on I-40 E in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A trooper-involved chase ended in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 in Iredell County, investigators said.

The state Department of Transportation said the interstate closed just before 10 a.m. near Highway 115.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were involved in a car chase Tuesday morning that ended in the crash. It’s not clear who was killed or if anyone survived.

Troopers didn’t say why they were chasing the car.

An alert from the NCDOT estimates I-40 would remain closed until around 5 p.m.

