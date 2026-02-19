Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person was hit and killed while walking across Interstate 40 in Catawba County Thursday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the McDonald Parkway Exit.

Investigators say a man was crossing the interstate when he was hit. The driver involved in the accident did stop.

State troopers are working to identify the man and determine where he came from.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

