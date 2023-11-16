Trophy, check presented to Big 22 Player of the Year Jordan Young

MONROE, N.C. — Channel 9′s 2023 Big 22 Player of the Year Jordan Young has been crowned.

Channel 9′s Phil Orban presented him with the trophy on Thursday.

Young, who attends Monroe High School, is the third junior to earn the honor. He’s also the first back-to-back player of the year.

We are so proud of @MonroeHSNC's Jordan Young, the @wsoctv Big 22 Player of the Year! Catch Jordan and the Redhawks in @NCHSAA playoff action tomorrow at Bunker Hill! @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/sImpVMRSog — Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) November 16, 2023

A combination of rankings from the Channel 9 sports team, a poll from area coaches, and votes from fans helped earn Jordan the trophy and a $10,000 check for Monroe High School. Both were presented to him on Thursday.

