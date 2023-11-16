Local

Trophy, check presented to Big 22 Player of the Year Jordan Young

By Phil Orban, wsoctv.com
MONROE, N.C. — Channel 9′s 2023 Big 22 Player of the Year Jordan Young has been crowned.

Channel 9′s Phil Orban presented him with the trophy on Thursday.

Young, who attends Monroe High School, is the third junior to earn the honor. He’s also the first back-to-back player of the year.

A combination of rankings from the Channel 9 sports team, a poll from area coaches, and votes from fans helped earn Jordan the trophy and a $10,000 check for Monroe High School. Both were presented to him on Thursday.

