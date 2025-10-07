Tropical Storm Jerry forms over the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the central Atlantic Tuesday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday.

The forecast indicates it will remain out at sea through the week and weekend.

The storm is expected to pass near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday night and Friday, potentially bringing wind, surf, and rainfall impacts to the area.

At 11 a.m., maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph and it’s moving west at 24 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Jerry, as there is a risk of wind, surf, and rainfall impacts.

Watches may be required for a portion of the northern Leeward Islands later Tuesday or Tuesday night, depending on the storm’s progression.

