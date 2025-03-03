Truist, Wells Fargo pull back on DEI

CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. and Truist Financial Corp. have joined a growing list of financial institutions that are dialing back references to diversity, equity and inclusion in their annual filings.

This move follows increasing political scrutiny of corporate DEI initiatives, particularly from President Donald Trump.

Wells Fargo has discontinued its policy requiring a diverse slate of candidates in the initial round of interviews for senior-level U.S. positions.

The decision, communicated to staff via an internal memo, aligns with a broader trend within the financial industry to reassess DEI commitments.

Meanwhile, Truist has subtly revised its DEI language in its latest annual report.

