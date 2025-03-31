Trump administration fast-tracks repair process for I-40 following storm damage

NORTH CAROLINA — Repairs to damaged sections of Interstate 40 will be happening a bit faster thanks to fewer regulations.

The Trump administration has fast-tracked the mining of materials for the neighboring Pisgah National Forest to rebuild the road.

According to the Independent Tribune, NCDOT can now mine rock from seven sites within one to three miles of the work.

The original plans were to bring in material from 20 to 50 miles away.

Complete restoration is expected to take two to three years.

