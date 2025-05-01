Trump inauguration nabs $2.5M from companies, individuals in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — More than a dozen companies and people with addresses in the Carolinas made substantial contributions to President Donald Trump’s inauguration committee, Federal Election Commission records show.

The committee raised roughly $239 million, more than double the previous record. Across North Carolina and South Carolina, nearly $2.5 million was gifted to the 47th president’s inauguration.

That total is a fraction of what was raised from some other parts of the country — such as the San Francisco Bay Area, where tech giants helped push the combined contributions from that region over $30 million. South Florida donors coughed up $22 million, while the Dallas-Fort Worth metro put in nearly $20 million, according to CBJ’s sister publications in those areas.

Notable names on the list of donors from the Carolinas include people with involvement now or previously in Trump’s administrations.

Part 4: The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (April 27, 2025)

Part 4: The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (April 27, 2025)

