Trump stops in Pickens, South Carolina along campaign trail

PICKENS, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump stopped by the Palmetto State on Saturday to celebrate Independence Day, WLOS reported.

Trump delivered remarks shortly after 1 p.m. Some supporters began gathering at the venue as early as 6 a.m. Saturday morning, according to WLOS.

His stop in South Carolina is one of the last scheduled events on his itinerary. On July 7, Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa for his final announced stop.

