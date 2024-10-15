Trump’s daughter-in-law helps Helene relief efforts in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was in Charlotte on Tuesday to help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Trump delivered items to a local food bank and unloaded supplies for western North Carolina. She was joined by Anchor Sage Steele, Silk from the duo Diamond and Silk, and other members of Women For Trump.

Women for Trump donated food, blankets and other supplies on Tuesday.

Charlotte-based food pantry Heart and Hands led the volunteer effort. The food pantry also helps Mecklenburg County residents.

Heart and Hands is planning to send another truck of donations to western North Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump will visit Charlotte next Tuesday for what he’s calling an 11th-hour Faith Leaders Meeting. He’ll be joined by Dr. Ben Carson and his son, Eric Trump.

