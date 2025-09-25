‘Mismatched expectations’: 79% of workers face job reality shock

CHARLOTTE — A new report reveals that both job candidates and employers are engaging in ‘career catfishing,’ leading to mismatched expectations and dissatisfaction in the workplace.

According to Monster’s 2025 Career Catfishing Report, 79% of workers have accepted jobs that did not match what was promised during the hiring process, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The report, which surveyed 1,400 workers, highlights a significant disconnect between job expectations and reality, with 49% of respondents noting that work responsibilities differed from what they were led to believe.

“Career catfishing doesn’t just create mismatched expectations. It sets employees and employers up for failure from day one,” said Monster career expert Vicki Salemi.

The report also found that 67% of workers believe they currently work with someone who misrepresented their qualifications. Additionally, 13% of respondents admitted to exaggerating their own qualifications during the hiring process.

Misleading job postings and exaggerated resumes contribute to a breakdown of trust between organizations and job candidates. This lack of honesty can lead to dissatisfaction, burnout, and costly turnover.

The report suggests that employers can mitigate these issues by using skills-based assessments to verify technical abilities and conducting thorough background and reference checks.

Publishing clear and accurate job descriptions and setting realistic expectations during interviews are also recommended to avoid future distrust.

As the job market continues to face challenges, both employers and candidates are urged to prioritize transparency and honesty to foster trust and improve job satisfaction.

