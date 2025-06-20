TSA finds knife, saw blade hidden in cane at Charlotte airport checkpoint

CHARLOTTE — Transportation Security Administration officers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport intercepted a knife and saw blade concealed inside a walking cane during routine X-ray screening on Tuesday.

Passengers are only permitted to pack sharp objects, such as knives and saw blades in checked baggage. The officer who identified the concealed items noted an object in the X-ray image that warranted further inspection.

“The discovery of these concealed items underscores the importance of our screening procedures and the keen attention to detail exhibited by our officers,” said TSA Federal Security Director for North Carolina Gregory Hawko. “I commend the officer for their sharp instincts and dedication to ensuring the safety of all travelers.”

The TSA officer who inspected the cane offered the traveler several options: return the cane to his car, leave it with a non-traveling companion, place it in checked baggage, or voluntarily abandon it at the checkpoint. The traveler chose to leave the cane with TSA and continue his journey.

The incident did not affect airport operations or security, ensuring that other passengers experienced no delays or disruptions, TSA said.

