TSA PreCheck and Global Entry changes cause confusion for travelers

CHARLOTTE — Winter weather on the Eastern Seaboard is combining with some confusion from TSA after the Department of Homeland Security suspended the PreCheck and Global Entry programs overnight.

Hours later, they partially backtracked on that decision.

Channel 9 was at the airport, where travelers didn’t get much notice of those changes.

For the most part, everything was business as usual at Charlotte Douglas, but it didn’t start out that way.

The pause on programs was supposed to start at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Samantha Louis-Jacques was traveling with her two kids from Nashville and thought the decision by Homeland Security would mess up her schedule.

“It’s a huge inconvenience," she said. Louis-Jacques and her family had plans to have lunch in downtown Nashville. She ended up canceling those plans when she thought she would have to wait in the normal lines when going through TSA.

Americans, other airlines and passenger support groups expressed their confusion with the decision made by Homeland Security.

WATCH: TSA finds knife, saw blade hidden in cane at Charlotte airport checkpoint

TSA finds knife, saw blade hidden in cane at Charlotte airport checkpoint

©2026 Cox Media Group