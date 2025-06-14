Fired airport worker accused of returning to Charlotte Douglas with a gun, making threats

CHARLOTTE — A man who got fired from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Charlotte Douglas Airport is accused of returning with a gun.

According to court records, Isaiah Williams was fired on Saturday.

On Wednesday, he returned to surrender his work badge and other property. However, he was also allegedly armed with a handgun.

Court records said he went to the second floor of the parking deck, where the rental cars are washed and cleaned.

He spoke with two employees, asking them about the location of the man who was responsible for getting him fired.

He then followed that statement by lifting up his shirt and displaying a firearm. He allegedly said, “I got my 40 ready for him.”

The man, however, was not there, so no one was hurt. But Williams was arrested and charged with bringing a firearm onto city property.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with a retired TSA agent about this incident. He said it was impossible to truly know Williams’ intentions.

“I don’t think everybody necessarily understands all the concepts, rules, prohibited items, and laws, even employees,” said the agent.

Prior to this incident, Williams had a clean record. Passenger Dr. Gail Griffin said the stress of the economy could have been a contributing factor.

“Sometimes when we’re not emotionally balanced, we make rash, quick decisions. And I think that’s what happened in this situation,” Griffin explained.

Williams made his first appearance on Friday and posted his $2,500 bond as well, according to court records.

