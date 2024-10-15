Two 16-year-olds hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Two 16-year-olds have been hurt following a shooting in north Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on the 3400 block of Vane Court.

Police said they responded to the scene after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call.

At the scene, they found the two teens with gunshot wounds.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.









