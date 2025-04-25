Two 18-year-olds arrested in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident earlier this month, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 5, deputies found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Bowers Lane.

Police said the incident occurred during a cookout after an argument led to gunfire.

The victim suffered very serious injuries and is still receiving treatment at an area hospital.

On April 18, Lamont Calvin Thomas III, 18, and Quoriece Welden Graves, 18, were arrested in connection with this shooting.

Police said Thomas has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His bond was denied, and he remains in the custody of the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Graves has been charged with accessory after the fact to the felony of attempted murder. According to police, he was present at the cookout and aware that Thomas fired the pistol at the victim but drove Thomas away from the scene. Graves was released on a $15,000.00 surety bond on April 19.

“Investigators worked diligently to identify people at the Bowers Lane home when the incident occurred,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “As they identified and interviewed witnesses, the story unfolded about the argument, the shooting, and the identities of Thomas and Graves. With the assistance of SLED, Thomas and Graves were located back in Kershaw a couple of weeks later at an apartment complex not far from the shooting, and they were arrested without incident. I appreciate the work of our investigators and the help we got from SLED in solving this case fairly quickly and putting those responsible in jail. We wish the victim a speedy and full recovery.”

