Two arrested after toddler tests positive for narcotics in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A 19‑month‑old child in Lincoln County tested positive for narcotics, prompting an investigation that led to the arrest of Alyssa Woody and Brandon Treadway, both from Lincoln County.

Hospital staff alerted law enforcement, but the couple left the emergency department with the child before a deputy arrived.

Deputies later located their vehicle on Car Farm Road and took both individuals into custody on separate charges.

The child was transported back to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover fully.

A detective conducted multiple interviews and executed a search warrant at the couple’s residence, where investigators found evidence connected to the case.

Alyssa Woody and Brandon Treadway

Woody and Treadway have each been charged with felony negligent child abuse and were issued no bond.

Their first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, March 2. The investigation remains ongoing.

VIDEO: Police: 2 arrested for kidnapping NC woman, baby after demanding $1M

Police: 2 arrested for kidnapping NC woman, baby after demanding $1M

©2026 Cox Media Group