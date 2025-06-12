Two arrested after tubing crash on Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — New details have been released about a tubing incident that sent two people to the hospital.

In May, a father reported that his son had been severely injured after another boat crossed over the line that was pulling his tube on Lake Wylie.

According to reports, the occupants on both boats knew one another, and two of them were arrested.

One of the boaters told investigators that the boat pulling the tubers was behind them, and when they tried to turn, they collided with those tubers.

After not complying with deputies, one of the men was arrested for obstructing justice.

The man investigators said was driving the boat was also arrested for reckless operation and pulling a skier without an observer or mirror.

