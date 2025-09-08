Two arrested for illegally reconnecting utilities in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. — Investigators with the Wadesboro Police Department say they arrested two people for illegally reconnecting utilities at a home.

Police said it started in July when public works reported unauthorized water service at a home on Graham Street.

Alika Shuler and Demetrick Mcarthur are facing misdemeanor and felony counts of reconnect electricity, gas or water connections.

They were booked on a $5,000 bond.

