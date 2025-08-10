Wadesboro police investigating after 1 shot, injured at local restaurant

WADESBORO, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting at Bank Shots Bar and Grill in Wadesboro.

Wadesboro Police responded to the restaurant just off West Martin Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

One man was shot and sent to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police are actively investigating and announced that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the shooting call them at (704) 694-2167.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

