Two arrested in traffic stop for drug and firearm offenses

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — James Anthony Haney and Katelyn Nicole Trueblood were arrested on drug and firearm-related charges after a traffic stop on Sunday.

Haney was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed gun.

Trueblood was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.

Haney is being held without bond, while Trueblood is being held under a secured $10,000 bond. They are being held in the Alexander County Detention Center.

Haney and Trueblood both appeared in court Monday.

