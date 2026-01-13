Local

Two arrested in traffic stop for drug and firearm offenses

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Alexander County Sheriff's Office
Alexander County Sheriff's Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — James Anthony Haney and Katelyn Nicole Trueblood were arrested on drug and firearm-related charges after a traffic stop on Sunday.

Haney was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed gun.

ALSO READ: Major methamphetamine bust in Cabarrus County leads to two arrests

Trueblood was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.

Haney is being held without bond, while Trueblood is being held under a secured $10,000 bond. They are being held in the Alexander County Detention Center.

James Anthony Haney and Katelyn Nicole Trueblood

Haney and Trueblood both appeared in court Monday.

WATCH: Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read