Two Catawba County mass shooting suspects given $1M bonds; others held without bond

CATWABA COUNTY, N.C. — Two of the suspects connected to the mass shooting at a house party in Catawba County have received $1 million bonds.

On Monday, it was announced that a judge issued those bonds for Zachary Michael Bates and Ke’andre O’neal Mack.

Two other suspects, however, Izaiah Mitchell and Toland Huff Jr., will continue to be held without bond.

Each suspect was arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a house party during the early morning hours of June 1.

Officials believe Bates, Mack, Mitchell, Huff, and a fifth suspect, Garon Killian, shot into a crowded pool party, killing one person and injuring 11 others.

Each is believed to be in a gang and later confessed to the shooting.

