Two charged in abuse of 8-year-old child

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been charged in connection with the abuse of an 8-year-old child, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 7, an investigation was launched after allegations of physical child abuse and unsafe living conditions were made regarding the child.

Eventually, deputies charged 27-year-old Tiffany Ann Courville and 37-year-old Wes Daniel Warnock with misdemeanor child abuse.

However, the investigation into this case is ongoing.

