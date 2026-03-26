2 Charlotte men sentenced in multi-state luxury car theft and drug trafficking ring

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte men were sentenced to federal prison Thursday for their roles in a multi-state conspiracy involving millions of dollars in stolen luxury vehicles and large-scale drug trafficking. Andre Lamar Sumner, 43, was sentenced to 70 months in prison and Erren Woodson, 40, was ordered to serve 51 months.

The conspiracy spanned at least 10 states and involved the theft of high-end cars and trucks from dealerships, rental companies and private owners. Investigators from the FBI and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Stolen Car And Recovery Law Enforcement Team (SCARLET) determined the operation utilized altered Vehicle Identification Numbers to fraudulently register the stolen property.

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Sumner and Woodson both previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession with intent to distribute kilogram quantities of marijuana.

In addition to their prison terms, both men were ordered to serve two years of supervised release following their incarceration. Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced the sentences.

“Sumner and Woodson were criminals from head to toe – driving around in expensive stolen vehicles, engaging in fraud and dealing drugs with piles of guns and ammunition,” Ferguson said.

Prosecutors identified Sumner as a “fence” for the conspiracy, acting as a middleman who sold stolen property to Woodson and other buyers. He sought high-end luxury models from brands including BMW, Land Rover, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce, as well as expensive trucks from Ford and RAM.

To maximize resale value and evade law enforcement, Sumner conspired with others to alter the original Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) before fraudulently registering them with various state motor vehicle agencies.

During the conspiracy, authorities determined Sumner had personal knowledge of at least 31 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2 million.

On Sept. 13, 2023, law enforcement searched Sumner’s residence in Charlotte and found four stolen vehicles with fraudulent VINs, including a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and a 2021 GMC Yukon Denali. Inside the home, officers seized 71 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, three loaded firearms and $118,619 in cash.

Woodson functioned as an armed drug trafficker who purchased stolen vehicles from Sumner at prices significantly below market value. Court records show Woodson frequently communicated with Sumner to discuss available inventory and pricing.

Reid Davis, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina, noted the scale of the operation.

“These defendants boldly participated in this luxury car theft ring across at least 10 states and took extra steps to conceal their crimes,” Davis said.

The investigation into Woodson culminated in a search of his residence on Dec. 20, 2023. Investigators seized 86 pounds of marijuana and 7.6 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms intended for distribution. Officers also recovered nine firearms and $586,000 in cash. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Ford F-150 and a 2021 Dodge Durango, were found at the property.

Estella D. Patterson, Chief of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), credited the SCARLET unit for dismantling the network. “The specialized work of our SCARLET Detectives was instrumental in dismantling this network and holding these individuals accountable,” Patterson said.

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