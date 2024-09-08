Two displaced after house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been displaced following a house fire in east Charlotte Sunday.

Charlotte Fire responded to a house fire at the 1000 block of Culver Spring Way around 5 p.m.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in 27 minutes. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to the department.

Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents.

The fire is under investigation.

