GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Gaston County.

According to the Cherryville Fire Department, the collision involved a postal service truck and a septic tank.

Paramedics said they took patients to the hospital on Tuesday.

However, the extent of their injuries was not serious.

