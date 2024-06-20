Two hurt in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hurt following a crash in north Charlotte late Wednesday night, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred just before midnight along East 12th Street and North Caldwell Street.

MEDIC said both victims were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this collision.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

