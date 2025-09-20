Two injured in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured in an accident in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call on North Tryon Street and East 36th Street.

When they arrived, one patient was treated for life-threating injuries and another was treated for serious injuries. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

