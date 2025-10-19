Two killed in early morning Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision occurred early Sunday morning on NC 16 South near NC 73 in Lincoln County, resulting in the deaths of two drivers.

The accident involved a 2006 Acura RSX traveling north in the southbound lane and a 2014 Nissan Altima, both of which caught fire following a head-on collision.

Rashann Jakeem Curmon, 32, was driving the Acura and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A child in the Acura was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Steven J Sweda, 50, died at the scene.

The initial investigation does not indicate speed or impairment as contributing factors in the collision.

VIDEO: Crash involving CMPD cruiser blocks road in south Charlotte

Crash involving CMPD cruiser blocks road in south Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group