1 killed, 2 injured in southeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved three people in southeast Charlotte on Saturday.

Three off-duty officers in marked cars were nearby when they heard shots being fired around 4 a.m. and responded to the scene at the 5000 block of East Independence Boulevard, according to CMPD.

There, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of those people transported themselves to the hospital, police said.

MEDIC transported the third person to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. That person was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to CMPD.

Police said the shooting began with an altercation outside an establishment. Channel 9 was at the scene and saw that the Safari Lux Lounge was surrounded by crime scene tape.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

