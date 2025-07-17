Two men arrested in Union County Child solicitation cases

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in separate investigations for allegedly attempting to meet underage girls for sexual acts, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Neuenschwander was arrested in Ohio after allegedly planning to meet two underage females for sexual activities.

Craig Gray was arrested in North Carolina for similar intentions with a minor female.

These arrests were part of coordinated efforts by the UCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau, demonstrating their commitment to protecting children.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey expressed gratitude to Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and local law enforcement partners for their cooperation in these cases.

Neuenschwander faces multiple charges, including solicitation of a child by computer and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He is held at the Ottawa County Detention Center in Ohio under a $450,000 bond, awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Gray was charged with felony solicitation of a child by computer and was released on a $10,000 bond after being arrested and transported to Union County.

