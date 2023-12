CORNELIUS, N.C. — Two more breweries may soon be coming to the Town of Cornelius.

Royal Bliss wants to build a 10,000-square-foot brewery and Biergarten on West Catawba Avenue near Harbor View Drive.

Fruitful Roots wants to build a brewery on North Main Street near the Food Lion parking lot.

The Cornelius Town Board held a public hearing on the projects Monday night.

The planning board will now consider them.

VIDEO: New brewery brings Caribbean vibes to Mint Hill

New brewery brings Caribbean vibes to Mint Hill









©2023 Cox Media Group