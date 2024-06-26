Two more parents tied to Charlotte NYE chaos have charges dropped

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against two more parents of minors accused of breaking the law during the New Year’s Eve mass shooting and chaos in Romare Bearden Park.

Channel 9 has been tracking court records of the parents who were cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Seven parents were cited. Of those seven, six have now had their charges dismissed. The remaining parent is due in court next month.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Daeveon Crawford shot five people on New Year’s Eve in Romare Bearden Park. CMPD also charged 11 juveniles. Their names haven’t been released due to their age.

Channel 9 broke the news of the dismissals last week. At the time, the DA’s office only listed “insufficient evidence” as the reason for dismissal. On Wednesday morning, the DA’s office dismissed the charges of two more parents. The DA’s office filed dismissal paperwork shining light on why the cases were dropped.

“For the defendant to be found guilty of this charge, the State must prove that the defendant knowingly or willfully caused, encouraged, or aided a juvenile to be in a place where the juvenile could be adjudicated neglected or delinquent,” the dismissal paperwork said. “After a review of the evidence and discussion with law enforcement, the State is unable to prove the elements of this charge beyond a reasonable doubt.”

According to CMPD, the people arrested face charges including Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, Assault on Government Official, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting a Public Officer, and Possession of a Handgun by Minor. CMPD says a 15-year-old male who was involved in the disturbances was charged with Possession of a Handgun by Minor, No Operators License and Resisting a Public Officer. CMPD says the 15-year-old suspect had recently cut off his Department of Juvenile Justice issued ankle monitor. and has a lengthy criminal history including multiple auto thefts, Resisting a Public Officer, Larceny from Auto, Breaking and Entering and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

CMPD says three officers were injured during the melee. CMPD says two were assaulted and one had chemical substances thrown at them.

Crawford remains behind bars on a $1.5 million bond.

(VIDEO: Most charges dropped against parents of teens accused in NYE shooting)

