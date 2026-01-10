Two Tepper Sports & Entertainment execs depart

CHARLOTTE — Two executives from Tepper Sports & Entertainment have left the organization, a company spokesperson confirmed to CBJ this week.

The departures come as the company’s NFL franchise, the Carolina Panthers, prepared for its first playoff game since 2017 — and amid an upcoming $800 million renovation at Bank of America Stadium. This last detail is particularly important since one of the executives who left is the company’s chief venues officer, Caroline Wright.

In addition to Wright, who joined Tepper Sports in February 2023, the company’s general counsel, Tanya Taylor, has also left. The company spokesperson did not provide details on exact departure dates or what caused them to leave. Tepper Sports plans to fill both vacancies, the spokesperson said.

