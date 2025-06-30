Tyber Creek Pub unveils new home in South End’s Gold District

CHARLOTTE — The wait is over for Tyber Creek Pub fans. The popular neighborhood spot returns in its new location starting at 3 p.m. today.

The pub is located at 1501 S. Mint St., part of South End’s Gold District. Owners Tommy Timmins, Maynard Goble and Kevin Devin have invested roughly $750,000 into the first phase of that project. It was first announced in March 2024.

The new Tyber Creek will encompass about 5,100 square feet when complete, spanning three buildings. The trio, who are behind Publican Properties of Charlotte, purchased the 1.59-acre parcel on South Mint Street for $5.1 million in 2024.

